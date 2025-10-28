A court was told a man allegedly threatened to wreck his mum's house and "do her in" with a hammer.

The claims were made at Ballymena Magistrates Court where Gareth Ronald Ferguson (40), with an address listed as a hostel in Belfast, was charged with assault and making a threat to kill as well as making a threat to damage his mum's property in Coleraine on October 21 this year.

The defendant appeared at court via video link from a police station.

The court was told an argument began about Ferguson "drinking a beer in the street" and when he and his mum got to her home the defendant made derogatory comments and pushed her around the living room. His mum was scared and locked herself in a bathroom.

Ferguson allegedly said he was going to get a hammer and smash windows, "wreck the house," and "do her in" with the hammer.

When interviewed, the defendant admitted "calling his mum names" and that she may have been in fear of him but denied pushing her and threatening to get a hammer to "do her in", smash windows or wreck the house.

He had an extensive record and is addicted to drugs and alcohol by his own admission, the court was told.

The defendant was given £500 bail to an address to be approved by police and he is not to contact his mum or enter the area near her home; and he is not to consume alcohol or be in licensed premises. The case was adjourned to Ballymena Court on October 30.