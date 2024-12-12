A man allegedly told his ex-partner: "I will throw acid in your face, I will send your body to Poland in black bins".

Zbiginski Shredzinski (42), with an address listed as Waveney Road, is charged with making a threat to kill his former partner on June 2 this year and he is charged with assaulting her on August 1 and August 29 this year.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, December 3.

A police officer said on December 2 a woman told police that throughout the course of a relationship wit the defendant she had a "number of issues".

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo Pacemaker

The officer said the couple had been in a relationship for ten years but although the relationship ended six months ago "they have continued to live together".

The officer said it was reported that on October 1 this year it was alleged the injured party was cycling with the defendant and when she said she "needed a break" from cycling an argument ensued and the defendant allegedly slapped her on the face.

On August 29 this year it was alleged the defendant grabbed the woman by her ears and "shook her".

On June 2, the court heard the defendant allegedly told her: "I will throw acid in your face. I will send your body to Poland in black bins."

When interviewed the defendant denied all the allegations.

The defendant was given £200 bail with conditions not to contact the complainant and he is not to enter a part of Ballymena.

The defendant was bailed to an address to be approved by police and the case was adjourned to Ballymena Court on December 19.