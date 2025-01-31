Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man accused of threatening to kill a woman allegedly told her if she entered Carnduff Drive in Ballymena she would be "shot".

John Joseph McAuley (44), with an address listed as Carnduff Drive in Ballymena, is charged in relation to January 26 this year and is also accused of breaching a Restraining Order on January 21 and January 26.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, January 28.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said the defendant's ex-partner claimed the defendant said in a phone call: "I am involved with loyalist paramilitaries. You are not allowed in Carnuduff Drive or you will be shot."

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The court was told the ex-partner explained that in another phone call the defendant had said: "I will shoot you in the head. I have access to guns." The officer said the woman was put in fear.

The court also heard that whilst at Antrim Area Hospital the defendant allegedly said he was going to "end his own life" and that he was "going to end" his ex-partner's life by strangulation and had "discussed thoughts of hanging his ex-girlfriend before hanging himself".

The court was told that when interviewed by police the defendant denied the offences and denied threatening his ex-partner. He also told police he had no recollection of making any mention of his ex-partner when in hospital.

The officer said the defendant had 22 previous convictions including breaching Non-Molestation Orders. The officer said there were concerns about the defendant's "mental state".

The officer told the court the defendant had "threatened her with loyalist paramilitaries" and checks were being conducted.

A defence barrister said there had been reference made to "loyalist paramilitaries" and the police "don't have any intelligence". The officer said "intelligence requests have been made".

The barrister said the defendant denied threats "in full". He said the defendant is on medication for "mental health".

The lawyer said the defendant had "some alcohol" taken at the time of the alleged offences. He said police had seized the defendant's mobile phones.

District Judge Nigel Broderick refused bail saying the defendant was entitled to a presumption of innocence "but I am equally content there is sufficient evidence to connect you to the charges".

He said there were "a number of worrying aspects" from what he had been told by the police officer. The judge said that, if proved, the threats were "quite serious".

He said he was "particularly concerned" about the comments the defendant made to medical staff. Judge Broderick said the defendant's "bail history is quite poor".

The judge said that there was a risk of offending; he believed the defendant would be unable to abide by bail conditions; there was a risk of interfering with the complainant; and the judge had "concerns" about the defendant's mental health.

The defendant was remanded into custody and the case was adjourned to February 20.