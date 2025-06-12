Man and two teenagers due in court on charges relating to Ballymena disorder

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2025, 09:35 BST

Three people are due to appear in court on charges relating to disorder in Ballymena on Tuesday (June 10).

One man, aged 18, and two teenage boys, aged 15 and 17, have been charged with riot.

The 15-year-old has also been charged with criminal damage.

Ballymena Magistrates Court. Pacemakerplaceholder image
Ballymena Magistrates Court. Pacemaker

They are expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court today (Thursday, June).

Two other teenage boys who were arrested during the disorder have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

