Man and woman appear before court after stolen van found burnt out

They are Seamus Martin Doherty (25), with an address at Broombeg, Ballycastle, who was remanded in custody, and Taylor McKinney (19) who was bailed to an address given as Mill Terrace in the Carrickfergus area.

The defendants appeared via video link at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

The charges relate to September 13/14 this year.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Seamus Doherty’s charges include: burglary of an address in Ballycastle in which a van key was allegedly taken; taking and causing damage to a van; criminal damage to a van; theft of tools worth ‘£1,000’ from the van; possession of a knife; failing to stop for police at Skeoge Road, Londonderry; dangerous driving at the city’s Buncrana Road; driving whilst unfit; disorderly behaviour at Altnagelvin Hospital; threats to kill police and assaulting a police officer.

Taylor McKinney’s charges include burglary of van keys; aggravated taking of a van; criminal damage of a van; failing to stop for police; driving whilst unfit and theft of tools.