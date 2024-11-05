Man and woman arrested at Coalisland in connection with shooting incident

By Stanley Campbell
Published 5th Nov 2024, 16:05 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 16:54 BST
Detectives investigating a recent shooting in the Coalisland in which a man was wounded in the arm have made two arrests.

The man, aged in his 40s, had attended hospital with a suspected gunshot wound to his arm on Wednesday of last week.

Most Popular

A PSNI spokesperson said: "In the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 5th November, observant officers carrying out enquiries in the town noted a number of people behaving unusually.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A 34-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

Police have made two arrests in the Coalisland area. Credit: Suppliedplaceholder image
Police have made two arrests in the Coalisland area. Credit: Supplied
placeholder image
Read More
PSNI condemn 'vigilante justice' as man is shot in 'appalling' attack in Co Tyro...

"They both remain in custody at this time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would continue appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1369 of 30/10/24.”

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via the PSNI website here

Information can be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice