Man and woman, both 27, arrested after searches in Newtownabbey and east Belfast

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit arrested a man and a woman, both aged 27, on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

Detective Inspector Craig said: “Officers seized a number of items including a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, two suspected firearms and a number of electronic items.

“They both remain in police custody at this time.”

Police carried out searches in Newtownabbey and Belfast.

Detective Inspector Craig continued: “The illegal supply and use of drugs remains a priority for police, and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.

“Those involved in drugs criminality seek to line their own pockets at the expense of causing harm to others and preying on those who are vulnerable.

“I would encourage anyone who has information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”