Detectives investigating a report of an aggravated burglary at a property in the Dunmore Place area of Limavady on Thursday May 18, have charged a man and a woman to court.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and threats to damage property.

He is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Saturday, May 20.

A 19-year-old woman charged with three counts of assault on police is due to appear at Limavady Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 14.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.