Man and woman charged following aggravated burglary in Limavady

Detectives investigating a report of an aggravated burglary at a property in the Dunmore Place area of Limavady on Thursday May 18, have charged a man and a woman to court.

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th May 2023, 22:54 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 22:54 BST

A 31-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and threats to damage property.

He is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Saturday, May 20.

A 19-year-old woman charged with three counts of assault on police is due to appear at Limavady Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 14.

Detectives investigating a report of an aggravated burglary at a property in the Dunmore Place area of Limavady have charged a man and a woman to court.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

"A 24-year-old man also arrested in relation to the investigation has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”