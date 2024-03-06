Man and woman charged to court after six officers injured in Ballymoney incident
Police in Coleraine have charged a man and a woman to court after six officers were injured while responding to a domestic incident in the Seymour Street area of Ballymoney on Tuesday, March 5.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The man, aged 31, and the woman, aged 25, have been charged with offences including assault on police, disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, resisting police, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The man is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on March 7 and the woman on March 25.