Man and woman deny theft of items from transport firm
Dariusz Balucki (36) and Aneta Balucka (33), both of the same address at Carndale Meadows in Ballymena, are charged in relation to April 23, 2022.
According to the charge sheet, items allegedly taken were 'power tools, battery pack, charger and computer components' worth '£3,087'.
Dariusz Balucki is also charged with stealing a bike, 'value unknown,' from McBurney Transport on April 6, 2022. A prosecutor said CCTV is awaited.
Both accused appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on January 2 and had the assistance of a Polish language interpreter. Both accused deny the charges and charge they face.
The case was adjourned to January 16 to fix a date for a contest.