Two people are due in court today (Friday, June 9) after drugs were found in Lisburn yesterday afternoon.

A 29-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are both charged with possession of class B and C controlled drugs, and possession of class B and C controlled drugs with intent to supply.

They are expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

A man and woman are due in court following a Lisburn drugs seizure