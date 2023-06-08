Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France

Man and woman due in court following Lisburn drugs seizure

Two people are due in court today (Friday, June 9) after drugs were found in Lisburn yesterday afternoon.
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jun 2023, 21:41 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST

A 29-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are both charged with possession of class B and C controlled drugs, and possession of class B and C controlled drugs with intent to supply.

They are expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Most Popular
A man and woman are due in court following a Lisburn drugs seizureA man and woman are due in court following a Lisburn drugs seizure
A man and woman are due in court following a Lisburn drugs seizure
Read More
Sinn Fein gains first ever Deputy Mayor role in unionist dominated Lisburn and ...

Police revealed last night that detectives had seized a quantity of prescription medication and cannabis with a value of approximately £1,000 during a pre-planned search of a house in the city.