A 29-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are both charged with possession of class B and C controlled drugs, and possession of class B and C controlled drugs with intent to supply.
They are expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
Police revealed last night that detectives had seized a quantity of prescription medication and cannabis with a value of approximately £1,000 during a pre-planned search of a house in the city.