A man and woman with a Maghera address have been accused of drugs offences.

The defendants are Jason Ian Milligan (27) and Caitlin Harvey (19), both of the same address, listed on the charge sheet at Ballymena Magistrates Court as Crewe Road.

They are charged in relation to May 3 last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are both charged with being concerned with the supply of; possessing with intent to supply and possessing cannabis.

Ballymena courthouse

Jason Milligan is further charged with possessing 'criminal property'.

Advertisement

Advertisement