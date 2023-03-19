Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Fleur East sends fans into a frenzy with X-rated confession
28 minutes ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
45 minutes ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
1 hour ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
1 hour ago Gary Lineker wasn’t on Match of The Day - here’s why
1 hour ago ‘Armageddon alert’: UK primed for mobile phone public warning siren

Man and woman from Maghera facing drugs charges

A man and woman with a Maghera address have been accused of drugs offences.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:44 GMT

The defendants are Jason Ian Milligan (27) and Caitlin Harvey (19), both of the same address, listed on the charge sheet at Ballymena Magistrates Court as Crewe Road.

They are charged in relation to May 3 last year.

They are both charged with being concerned with the supply of; possessing with intent to supply and possessing cannabis.

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouse
Ballymena courthouse
Ballymena courthouse

Jason Milligan is further charged with possessing 'criminal property'.

Read More
'Substantial amount' of tools stolen from vehicles in Bellaghy and Gulladuff

The accused were not present at court on Thursday (March 16) where the case was adjourned to April 13.