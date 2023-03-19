The defendants are Jason Ian Milligan (27) and Caitlin Harvey (19), both of the same address, listed on the charge sheet at Ballymena Magistrates Court as Crewe Road.
They are charged in relation to May 3 last year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They are both charged with being concerned with the supply of; possessing with intent to supply and possessing cannabis.
Jason Milligan is further charged with possessing 'criminal property'.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The accused were not present at court on Thursday (March 16) where the case was adjourned to April 13.