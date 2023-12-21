Register
Man and woman inside Coleraine house attacked with petrol bomb

A window was damaged during a petrol bomb attack on a residential property in Coleraine in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:52 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 15:53 GMT
Police are appealing for information following the incident. Photo by: PacemakerPolice are appealing for information following the incident. Photo by: Pacemaker
Appealing for information following the incident, Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Just before 3.30am, we received a report that a house had been attacked in the Loughanhill Park area of the town. When officers attended, they found the remains of a petrol bomb type device in the rear garden of the property, and observed damage to the front window.

“A man and woman who were inside the property at the time, thankfully escaped without injury.

“This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 189 21/12/23.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111