A window was damaged during a petrol bomb attack on a residential property in Coleraine in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Police are appealing for information following the incident. Photo by: Pacemaker

Appealing for information following the incident, Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Just before 3.30am, we received a report that a house had been attacked in the Loughanhill Park area of the town. When officers attended, they found the remains of a petrol bomb type device in the rear garden of the property, and observed damage to the front window.

“A man and woman who were inside the property at the time, thankfully escaped without injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 189 21/12/23.”