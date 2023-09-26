Man and woman left 'extremely shaken' after armed and masked gang smash up house in Portadown Co Armagh
It is understood the gang arrived in the early hours of Sunday morning armed with weapons. They smashed up four windows and the property and a door before fleeing on foot.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of criminal damage caused to a house in the Baltylum Meadows area of Portadown.
"A report was received shortly after 12.15am on Saturday morning, 23rd September that three masked people had arrived at a house in the area.
"Armed with weapons, the masked people smashed four front windows at the property, as well as damaging a door. They then fled the scene on foot.
"A man and woman were inside the house at the time of the report. They were not injured, but left extremely shaken by what happened.
"We are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Baltylum Meadows area during this time or who may have noticed these masked people to get in touch.
"All of the suspects were of large build and one of them was wearing a dark coloured jumper while the other two were wearing light coloured jumpers. Two were wearing light coloured bottoms and one was wearing dark coloured trousers.
"Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who has mobile, doorbell or CCTV footage that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 31 23/09/23. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”