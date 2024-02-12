Man apologises to District Judge for ‘justice’ outburst at special court in Dungannon
Judge Michael Ranaghan had ordered a number of men to leave the court after his attention was drawn to their behaviour during the hearing of Alan Lundy.
Forty-four-year-old Lundy, from Flax Street, Belfast, was remanded in custody until later this month charged with attempting to murder Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell at a sports complex after coaching youth a football match in Omagh on February 22 last year.
Lundy also faces charges of directing terrorism and preparation of terrorist acts.
On Saturday, Judge Ranaghan asked the men responsible for the disruption to stand up and a number did, however, others remained seated.
The judge told those seated that they were disrespecting the court and to leave. When they refused, Mr Ranaghan directed court security to remove them.
Defence lawyer Michael Forde, appearing for the man who shouted 'justice” while being escorted out of the courtroom on Saturday, said at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Monday, that there had been a lot of tension in the courtroom and the man, a Mr Kelly, had been in attendance supporting his friend.
Mr Forde said Mr Kelly appreciated the court had to be conducted in a certain way and with respect and he had attended today’s court as ordered to do so.
Judge Ranaghan said he was disappointed that it happened, and expressed surprise that the man had turned up. He added that the matter would not be taken any further.