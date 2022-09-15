Man appears before court accused of attempted murder following Ballymena stabbing incident

Aaron McIlhatton (28), of Haughton’s Hall, Cullybackey, is accused in relation to a stabbing incident at a house in the Grove Road area on Wednesday September 14.

The defendant appeared at court via a video link.

He is charged with attempted murder; aggravated burglary; possession of a ‘firearm’ with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon - a knife - with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

A police officer said he believed he could connect the defendant to the charges.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said there was no application for bail.

No details were given to the court about the alleged circumstances of the stabbing incident.

On Wednesday, in a press release, police said they received a report of a stabbing incident at a house in the Grove Road area of Ballymena, shortly after 4am.

The PSNI said it had been reported that a man forced his way into the property through the front door and made his way inside, where he stabbed a male occupant a number of times causing serious injuries to his head, neck and abdomen.The injured man was taken to hospital following the incident where, the police said on Wednesday, he was in a serious condition.