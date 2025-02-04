A man has been appeared via video link at court charged in connection with an incident in Dungiven in which a man was reportedly stabbed in the neck on Sunday February 2 this year.

Cathal Louis Michael O'Hara (40), of Mountainview Park in Dungiven, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm; possessing a screwdriver as an offensive weapon with intent to commit assault occasioning actual bodily harm; and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

He appeared via video link from a police station at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday. No details surrounding the background to the charges were outlined to the court.

However, in a press release, police had earlier said they were "investigating a report of assault" in a house in the Mountainview Park area of Dungiven on Sunday.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The press release said: "On police arrival, it appeared two males had been fighting, with one man sustaining a stab wound to the neck, just above his collarbone. A 40 year-old man was arrested at the scene. The second man, a 36-year-old, was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries."

At court a PSNI officer said she had no objections to bail to an address to be approved by police.

As part of £500 bail the defendant is not to have any contact with a man; he is not to enter Mountainview Park; and he is not to be intoxicated in public.

The case was adjourned to Limavady Magistrates Court, sitting in Coleraine, on February 12.