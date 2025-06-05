A man was remanded in custody today (Thursday, June 5) accused of murdering his pensioner mother in north Belfast.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Green, who was 71 and known as Marie, was pronounced dead at a house on the Shore Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Her son, Lewis Green, appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court charged with the murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old defendant, of Shore Road in the city, also faces further counts of non-fatal strangulation and common assault on another man as part of the same incident.

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

Handcuffed and dressed in a grey tracksuit, he confirmed that he understood the allegations against him.

A detective sergeant involved in the investigation told the court he could connect Green to the charges.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding the pensioner’s death were disclosed during the brief hearing.

A defence solicitor did not put any questions to the detective or seek bail for his client.

District Judge Anne Marshall remanded Green in custody, to appear again by video-link next month.