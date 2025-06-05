Man appears in court charged with murdering his mother (71) in north Belfast

By Alan Erwin
Published 5th Jun 2025, 15:49 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 16:50 BST

A man was remanded in custody today (Thursday, June 5) accused of murdering his pensioner mother in north Belfast.

Mary Green, who was 71 and known as Marie, was pronounced dead at a house on the Shore Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Her son, Lewis Green, appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court charged with the murder.

The 31-year-old defendant, of Shore Road in the city, also faces further counts of non-fatal strangulation and common assault on another man as part of the same incident.

Laganside court complex. Photo: GoogleLaganside court complex. Photo: Google
Handcuffed and dressed in a grey tracksuit, he confirmed that he understood the allegations against him.

A detective sergeant involved in the investigation told the court he could connect Green to the charges.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding the pensioner’s death were disclosed during the brief hearing.

A defence solicitor did not put any questions to the detective or seek bail for his client.

District Judge Anne Marshall remanded Green in custody, to appear again by video-link next month.

