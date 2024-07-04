Man appears in court in connection with 'imitation firearm' incident near Ulster flag in Whitehead
and live on Freeview channel 276
Video footage was widely circulated on social media in June showing a man on a ladder allegedly holding an item.
Stephen Graham (66), of Islandmagee Road in Whitehead, is charged in relation to June 7 this year.
The charge is that 'without lawful authority or reasonable excuse had with you in a public place, namely Islandmagee Road, Whitehead, an imitation firearm'.
The accused appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (July 4).
The defendant confirmed he was aware of the charge against him and a police officer believed she could connect the accused to the charge.
No details of the alleged incident were outlined to the court.
A defence lawyer said he wished for the case to be adjourned for instructions regarding the charge to be obtained from the accused.
The case was adjourned to July 11 to get the attitude of the defendant to the charge.