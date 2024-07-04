Man appears in court in connection with 'imitation firearm' incident near Ulster flag in Whitehead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has appeared in court charged with possessing an imitation firearm in connection with an alleged incident when a ladder was placed against a lamp post on which an Ulster flag was flying in Whitehead.

Video footage was widely circulated on social media in June showing a man on a ladder allegedly holding an item.

Stephen Graham (66), of Islandmagee Road in Whitehead, is charged in relation to June 7 this year.

The charge is that 'without lawful authority or reasonable excuse had with you in a public place, namely Islandmagee Road, Whitehead, an imitation firearm'.

Ballymema courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The accused appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (July 4).

The defendant confirmed he was aware of the charge against him and a police officer believed she could connect the accused to the charge.

No details of the alleged incident were outlined to the court.

A defence lawyer said he wished for the case to be adjourned for instructions regarding the charge to be obtained from the accused.