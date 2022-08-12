Man appears in court on birthday and admits assaulting his wife in ‘car key row’

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leonard McAuley, of Fernagh Parade, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court for sentencing on Thursday August 11 - his 57th birthday.

The defendant, who had a previously clear record, pleaded guilty to two assaults on February 19 this year - the other being on his sister-in-law.

A prosecutor said there had been a verbal argument about “car keys” and, the court heard, the defendant’s wife “indicated that she had, subsequently, hidden the car keys” and refused to give them to McAuley.

The prosecutor said the defendant “lost his temper” and struck his wife on the head and “proceeded to launch a flurry of blows” resulting in her being “forced to the ground”.

The court heard she managed to send a message to her sister and when she arrived McAuley “clenched a fist towards” her and she feared being struck but his wife “jumped between the pair”.

As well as Community Service, McAuley was put on Probation for a year.