Police have launched an appeal for information after a man stole a sum of cash during a “frightening ordeal” for a member of staff at an off-licence in the Antrim Road area of Newtownabbey last night (Tuesday).

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson stated: “It was reported on Tuesday evening (January 3) just before 7pm that a man had entered an off-licence store demanding money.

"Armed with a spray, which he claimed was acid, he asked a member of staff to open the till.

“He then tried to tie the staff member's hands together with a cable tie before running off in the direction of Farmley Road with a carrier bag containing cash.”

Police are appealing for information.

Appealing for information, Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: "A sum of money was stolen and while there were no reports of any injuries, this must have been a frightening ordeal for this staff member.

“I am appealing to anyone who has information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area around that time or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1579 of 03/01/23.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the man matching the description in the Antrim Road area. He was described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, overweight and aged in his late 40s or early 50s."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/