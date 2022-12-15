Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man armed with bread knife 'demands money in Newtownabbey off licence'

A man has been arrested following a report of an armed robbery in the Abbots Cross area of Newtownabbey on Wednesday (December 14).

By Valerie Martin
4 minutes ago

Detectives investigating the incident say their enquiries are continuing and have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Shortly after 5.20pm, it was reported that a man armed with a bread knife entered an off-licence in the area. He demanded money and an amount of cash was handed over by staff.

"Police attended the premises and arrested a 34-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of robbery and possessing article with blade or point in a public place. He remains in police custody at this time.

Most Popular
Abbots Cross in Newtownabbey. Picture: Google

"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with witnessed the incident or who has any information, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1287 14/12/22. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Read More
New £12m MOT centre approved for Mallusk

Crimestoppers can alternatively be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/