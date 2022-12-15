A man has been arrested following a report of an armed robbery in the Abbots Cross area of Newtownabbey on Wednesday (December 14).

Detectives investigating the incident say their enquiries are continuing and have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Shortly after 5.20pm, it was reported that a man armed with a bread knife entered an off-licence in the area. He demanded money and an amount of cash was handed over by staff.

"Police attended the premises and arrested a 34-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of robbery and possessing article with blade or point in a public place. He remains in police custody at this time.

Abbots Cross in Newtownabbey. Picture: Google

"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with witnessed the incident or who has any information, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1287 14/12/22. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

