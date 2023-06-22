A man has been arrested after a police officer was bitten while dealing with an arson incident in Donaghcloney last night.

Police had been tasked to an address in William Street at around 10.20pm and alerted the NI Fire and Rescue Service to a fire at the back of the property.

Two fire appliances from Lurgan Fire Station attended. A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of burning rubbish at the rear of a property. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, used 1 hose reel to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 10.54pm. The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”

Police said the man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

Emergency services including the NI Fire and Rescue Service and the PSNI attended a fire at a house in William St, Donaghcloney last night. Photo courtesy of Nathan Hylands.

Inspector Porter said: “Officers were at an address in the area on Wednesday evening, 21st June when they were alerted to a fire at the back of a property.

“As police raised the alarm in relation to the fire, a physical altercation broke out between two men outside the house.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and common assault.

“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended in relation to the fire and no damage was caused to the inside property.

“While the man was being transported to custody he bit an officer on the finger and spat in the police vehicle.

“He was further arrested on suspicion of assault on police and criminal damage. The man remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”