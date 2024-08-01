Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving by police investigating an incident on the A1 on Thursday (August 1).

Around 9.40am, police received a report of a car being driven dangerously in the vicinity of the road between Newry and Belfast.

Officers from the Auto Crime team attended and apprehended the vehicle on the A1 close to Lisburn and subsequently arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving. He remains in police custody at this time.

A general view of the A1 near Lisburn. Photo: Google

Anyone who may have witnessed the blue coloured Ford Focus driving erratically along the A1 from Newry on Thursday morning or anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 347 of 01/08/24.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.