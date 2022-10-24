Two men were taken to hospital and another man, in his 20s, had been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent.

The incident happened in the Upper English Street area on Thursday evening.

Sergeant Bigger said: “Shortly before 11pm, officers attended the Upper English Street area of Armagh, after it was reported that there was a fight ongoing in the area.

Police arrest man after two other men were assaulted in Armagh City.

“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

“Two men were subsequently taken to hospital for their injuries. One man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.”

Later the PSNI said a 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted grievous bodily harm with intent following this assault has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident are continuing.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have captured any mobile phone or other footage, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2072 of 20/10/22.”