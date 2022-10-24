Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man arrested after brawl in Armagh city which left two men hospitalised has been released

One man, arrested after the emergency services were called to a brawl in Armagh City, has been released.

By Carmel Robinson
3 minutes ago

Two men were taken to hospital and another man, in his 20s, had been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent.

The incident happened in the Upper English Street area on Thursday evening.

Sergeant Bigger said: “Shortly before 11pm, officers attended the Upper English Street area of Armagh, after it was reported that there was a fight ongoing in the area.

Most Popular

Police arrest man after two other men were assaulted in Armagh City.

“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

“Two men were subsequently taken to hospital for their injuries. One man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.”

Advertisement

Later the PSNI said a 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted grievous bodily harm with intent following this assault has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident are continuing.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have captured any mobile phone or other footage, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2072 of 20/10/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us