Man arrested after brawl in Armagh city which left two men hospitalised has been released
One man, arrested after the emergency services were called to a brawl in Armagh City, has been released.
Two men were taken to hospital and another man, in his 20s, had been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent.
The incident happened in the Upper English Street area on Thursday evening.
Sergeant Bigger said: “Shortly before 11pm, officers attended the Upper English Street area of Armagh, after it was reported that there was a fight ongoing in the area.
Most Popular
“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.
“Two men were subsequently taken to hospital for their injuries. One man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.”
Advertisement
Later the PSNI said a 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted grievous bodily harm with intent following this assault has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.