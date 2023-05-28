Register
Man arrested after broken bottle used in Templepatrick robbery

A man has been arrested following a robbery at commercial premises in Templepatrick on Saturday night (May 27).
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th May 2023, 10:02 BST

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: "Police received a report at around 8pm that a man had entered a premises in the Antrim Road area, armed with a broken bottle and demanded money. The man then made off with a sum of cash.

"A short time later officers located a 38-year-old man in a vehicle in the Andersonstown Road area of west Belfast. He was arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a robbery at a commercial premises in Templepatrick on Saturday, May 27.Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a robbery at a commercial premises in Templepatrick on Saturday, May 27.
"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1930 of 27/05/23.”

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”