Officers from Larne Local Policing Team and Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Policing Team attended a property in the Carrickfergus area on Wednesday, May 21 and detected a number of cannabis plants being cultivated.

“If you have any information on the misuse of drugs in your area call us on 101. If you would rather not contact us but still feel you need to let someone know completely anonymously you can call Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111."