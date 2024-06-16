Man arrested after car is driven at police in 'reckless attack' in Co Tyrone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested following an incident in Co Tyrone when a car was driven towards police officers.

The officers were performing traffic duties at a parade in the Tattymoyle Road area of Fintona on Saturday, June 15, shortly before 9pm when the driver of a black BMW car ignored instructions from officers and swerved the car towards them.

An officer was forced to jump out of the way of the car while another officer successfully deployed a stinger device to puncture its tyres.

The car drove off but was located a short distance away along the Tattymoyle Road, where a man matching the description of the driver, was located hiding in a hedge by officers from Air Support Unit, who provided support to officers on the ground.

A man has been arrested after a car driven at officers in Fintona. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

The man, aged 28, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving with excess alcohol in breath and no driving licence.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of assault on police and resisting police and a report will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service in due course.