Man arrested after Carrickfergus drug-related searches is released

A man (50), who was arrested in the Carrickfergus area on Wednesday (January 24) by detectives investigating the importation of a 50kg consignment of Class B drugs into Northern Ireland in July 2023, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jan 2024, 14:18 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 09:34 GMT
The arrest followed a search by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch in the town on Wednesday.

As part of a related search in the Carrickfergus area, number of items were seized by police, including suspected Class A, B and C controlled drugs, a taser-type device and a motorcycle.

In a statement on Thursday (January 25) Detective Sergeant Mason said: "Within our investigation we have stopped a significant quantity of drugs being sold on our streets and we have stopped the profits from lining the pockets of organised criminals.

“We remain committed to tackling the way in which criminal profits are hidden in valuable assets by seizing items from criminals. The seizure of a motorcycle on this occasion demonstrates that.”