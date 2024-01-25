Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The arrest followed a search by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch in the town on Wednesday.

As part of a related search in the Carrickfergus area, number of items were seized by police, including suspected Class A, B and C controlled drugs, a taser-type device and a motorcycle.

In a statement on Thursday (January 25) Detective Sergeant Mason said: "Within our investigation we have stopped a significant quantity of drugs being sold on our streets and we have stopped the profits from lining the pockets of organised criminals.