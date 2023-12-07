Man arrested after Class B drugs seized in Ballymena
Detailing the incident, in a statement today (Thursday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers noted a strong smell of an illegal substance and searched the vehicle, locating a large amount of a Class B drug on one of the passengers.
"The man was arrested for possession of a Class B drug, before revealing further drugs were being kept in a nearby property.
"When officers searched the property, a further quantity of Class B drugs were located and the man was further arrested for intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.
"He remains in custody at this time.”