Police in Ballymena have arrested a 25-year-old man, following a proactive vehicle checkpoint being conducted in the Henry Street area of the town yesterday evening (Wednesday, December 6).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detailing the incident, in a statement today (Thursday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers noted a strong smell of an illegal substance and searched the vehicle, locating a large amount of a Class B drug on one of the passengers.

"The man was arrested for possession of a Class B drug, before revealing further drugs were being kept in a nearby property.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When officers searched the property, a further quantity of Class B drugs were located and the man was further arrested for intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.