Police investigating a number of reports of criminal damage to cars in the Victoria Road/Curran Road areas of Larne overnight have made an arrest.

A man, aged 25 was arrested by officers following approximately 15 reports that windows on a number of vehicles had been smashed with what is believed to have been a hammer and a number of items stolen in the early hours of Monday, September 2.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Anyone who may have seen the man in the area or anyone with footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 140 of 02/09/24.