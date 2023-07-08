Police received a report that at around 1.20am on Saturday, July 8 that a window was smashed at a house in the Larne Street area.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Officers attended and a short time later a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage. He remains in custody at this time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 156 of 08/07/23.”
A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org