A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage at a house in Ballymena.

Police received a report that at around 1.20am on Saturday, July 8 that a window was smashed at a house in the Larne Street area.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Officers attended and a short time later a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage. He remains in custody at this time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 156 of 08/07/23.”

Police in Ballymena investigating a report of criminal damage in the early hours of Saturday morning, July 8 have arrested a man. Picture: Pacemaker.