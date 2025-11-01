Man arrested after delivery driver dragged from car and headbutted - PSNI appeal for witnesses
Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: "It was reported that the victim was sitting in his car in the Dublin Road area, when an unknown man approached the vehicle and pulled him from it, before headbutting him to the face and striking him on the leg.
"The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
"A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.
"Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1866 of 31/10/25."
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.