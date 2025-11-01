Man arrested after delivery driver dragged from car and headbutted - PSNI appeal for witnesses

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Nov 2025, 12:09 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2025, 12:09 GMT
Are our streets becoming less safe?
Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a delivery driver was assaulted in south Belfast around 10.15pm on Friday, October 31.

Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: "It was reported that the victim was sitting in his car in the Dublin Road area, when an unknown man approached the vehicle and pulled him from it, before headbutting him to the face and striking him on the leg.

Most Popular

"The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police can be contacted on 101. Photo (stock image) PSNIplaceholder image
Police can be contacted on 101. Photo (stock image) PSNI

"A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1866 of 31/10/25."

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice