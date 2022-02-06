Man arrested after hijacking in Ballyclare

The incident happened yesterday evening (Saturday, February 5).

PSNI Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “We received a report of a vehicle hijacking shortly before 5.25pm in The Square area of Ballyclare.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was reported that a man approached the male driver of a van and threatened him, before driving off in the direction of Doagh.

The Square, Ballyclare. Picture: Google

“The vehicle was located a short time later and the man was arrested for a number of offences, including hijacking, driving while disqualified, driving with excess alcohol in breath and theft.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1261 05/02/22.