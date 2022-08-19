Man arrested after police discover suspected firearm

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said: “The search of the premises was part of a proactive policing operation planned and conducted by detectives from our Organised Crime Branch.

“As a result of this search a number of items were seized, including a suspected firearm. Further forensic examinations are also currently underway on other items.

“We have arrested a 28-year-old male on suspicion of possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possessing criminal property and other related offences. He remains in custody assisting police with enquiries.

“The arrest and seizure of items reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people and we will continue to stop and deter those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.

“I would encourage anyone who has information about criminal activity to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.