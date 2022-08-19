Man arrested after police discover suspected firearm
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have arrested a male following a search at a premises and one vehicle in the Hannahstown area on Thursday, August 18.
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said: “The search of the premises was part of a proactive policing operation planned and conducted by detectives from our Organised Crime Branch.
“As a result of this search a number of items were seized, including a suspected firearm. Further forensic examinations are also currently underway on other items.
“We have arrested a 28-year-old male on suspicion of possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possessing criminal property and other related offences. He remains in custody assisting police with enquiries.
“The arrest and seizure of items reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people and we will continue to stop and deter those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.
“I would encourage anyone who has information about criminal activity to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.
“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”