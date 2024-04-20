Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply following searches by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit.

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “This seizure and arrest resulted from an ongoing investigation into serious and organised criminality.

“We remain determined to prevent organised crime gangs from continuing to profit from and prey on the vulnerability of others.

"We rely on information from the communities affected to allow us to make such seizures and continue to disrupt organised criminality.

"If you have any information about this type of activity, please contact us on 101.”