Man arrested after Portadown Halifax bank fire and ATM damage
The incident took place at the Halifax premises in the High Street area of the town.
PSNI Inspector Browne said: “Shortly before 8.40pm, it was reported that a man had poured a liquid on the front of a building in the area and set it on fire.
"It was reported that the male caused damage to an ATM machine with a hammer, which was located in the area.
"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished, with damage caused to the building following the incident. There were no reports of anyone inside the premises.
"A 54-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent, possessing offensive weapon in public place and possessing article with intent to damage property. He remains in police custody at this time.
"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1686 06/02/24. Information can also be provided via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .
"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”