Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old man had been arrested shortly after the incident.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At 3.25pm, we received a report that a man with a knife had been seen in the Portmore Street area.

Portmore Street in Portadown. Picture: Google

"Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, were a man aged in his 30s was found bleeding heavily from a wound to his shoulder.

"A short time later, in the nearby Deramore Drive area, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a blade or point in a public place.”

Police said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have urged anyone who may have seen the incident to come forward.