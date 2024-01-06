A man was arrested after police seized over 400 suspected cannabis plants in the Rathfriland area yesterday (Friday).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The haul, with an estimated value of approximately £200,000, was made following a PSNI search.

Sergeant Shields said: "Newry, Mourne and Down District Support Team officers conducted a search of a property in the area and located a suspected cannabis factory. A number of items including phones were also seized during the search.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A man aged in his 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply. He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries."

Police seized over 400 suspected cannabis plants. Photo provided by PSNI

Appealing for information to assist the investigation, Newry, Mourne & Down District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett commented: "Targeting drugs supply is a priority for Newry, Mourne and Down district police. Our officers are committed to tackling the scourge of illicit drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause our community.

"Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1820 of 05/01/24.”