Man arrested after racist graffiti appears in Lisburn

Police investigating racially-motivated graffiti at a number of locations in Lisburn, following several reports of graffiti in the city on Friday, 3rd October, have made an arrest.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in custody at this time.

Police would like to thank those members of the public who made reports and assisted with enquiries.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 214 of 03/10/25.