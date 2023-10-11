Register
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Man arrested after serious crash on Lurgan Road, Dromore, which left one person hospitalised, has been given bail

A man, arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving following a serious crash, has been released on bail.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 09:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It is understood one person was taken to hospital following the incident on the Lurgan Road, Dromore.

The PSNI issued an appeal for information on Wednesday morning following the one-vehicle road traffic collision which happened at approximately 10.30pm on Tuesday 10th October.

Police revealed one person was taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries and a man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

Most Popular
PSNI are investigating after a serious road crash on Lurgan Road, Dromore. One person has been rushed to hospital and one man has been arrested.PSNI are investigating after a serious road crash on Lurgan Road, Dromore. One person has been rushed to hospital and one man has been arrested.
PSNI are investigating after a serious road crash on Lurgan Road, Dromore. One person has been rushed to hospital and one man has been arrested.

An appeal was made for anyone who saw a white Ford Focus in the area or who may have witnessed the collision or with dash-cam footage that could assist enquiries to contact police.

Last night a PSNI spokesperson said: “A man in his 30s who was arrested by police investigating a one vehicle road traffic collision which occurred in the Lurgan Road area of Dromore on Tuesday evening, 10th October, has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

"Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, which took place at around 10.30pm, to get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 2459 of 10/10/23.”