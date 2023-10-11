A man, arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving following a serious crash, has been released on bail.

It is understood one person was taken to hospital following the incident on the Lurgan Road, Dromore.

The PSNI issued an appeal for information on Wednesday morning following the one-vehicle road traffic collision which happened at approximately 10.30pm on Tuesday 10th October.

Police revealed one person was taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries and a man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

An appeal was made for anyone who saw a white Ford Focus in the area or who may have witnessed the collision or with dash-cam footage that could assist enquiries to contact police.

Last night a PSNI spokesperson said: “A man in his 30s who was arrested by police investigating a one vehicle road traffic collision which occurred in the Lurgan Road area of Dromore on Tuesday evening, 10th October, has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.