Man arrested after suspicious activity in Coleraine

Police are investigating the incident.

At around 2.45am a male was observed jumping a wall between two properties. A short time later an older resident discovered a male, who was holding a spade, inside a bedroom at her home on the same street.

It was later discovered that other properties on the street had also been targeted for burglary.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Gardiner said: “Police responded to the reports and located a man matching the description nearby. He was subsequently arrested and a number of items were seized.

“During the arrest a police officer was assaulted whilst attempting to administer first aid to the suspect who had sustained a cut to his hand.”

He remains in custody at present.