A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault on police, in Ballycarry on Saturday morning.

Chief Inspector Adrian Bryan said: "While attending a domestic related incident on Saturday morning (August 5) in the Ballycarry area, two officers were assaulted, with one officer receiving cuts to their face.

"A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault on police.”

The incident was the first of two incidents in the Mid and East Antrim area over a 12-hour period during which four police officers were assaulted.

Four police officers received injuries over a 12-hour period while responding to two reports in Ballycarry and Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker

Chief Inspector Bryan added: "Later on Saturday evening, another two officers were also assaulted while responding to a report of an assault in Ballymena. Both officers were kicked, one to the head and shoulder and a second to the arm.”

A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. She has since been charged with two counts of assault on police, disorderly behaviour, resisting police and criminal damage.