Man arrested and motorbike and taser-type device seized after Carrickfergus searches related to drugs consignment
It follows a search by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch in the east Antrim town yesterday (Wednesday).
The man, aged 50, was arrested on suspicion of offences including cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a prohibited weapon, converting criminal property and conspiracy to fraudulently import a Class B controlled drug.
As part of a related search in the Carrickfergus area, number of items were seized, including suspected Class A, B and C controlled drugs, a taser-type device and a motorcycle. The man remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.
Detective Sergeant Mason said: "Our officers will continue to protect communities from the harm of illegal drugs. Within our investigation we have stopped a significant quantity of drugs being sold on our streets and we have stopped the profits from lining the pockets of organised criminals.
“We remain committed to tackling the way in which criminal profits are hidden in valuable assets by seizing items from criminals. The seizure of a motorcycle on this occasion demonstrates that.
"I would urge the public to come forward with information about drug dealing so police can take positive action like this.
“Information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”