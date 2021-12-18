Man arrested as drugs worth £1.25m seized in Larne

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police revealed that when a lorry was stopped in the Larne Harbour area just after 7pm, a large quantity of Class A and Class B controlled drugs was seized from the vehicle.

The seizure consisted of 30 kilos of herbal cannabis, seven kilos of cocaine and five kilos of ketamine amounting to a combined street value of approximately £1.25 million.

Drugs found during the seizure at Larne Port on Friday, December 17.

Working as part of the multi-agency Organised Crime Task Force, detectives from the PSNI Organised Crime Unit, the local policing team and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) conducted the operation as part of the police’s ‘Op DealBreaker’ activity aimed at taking drugs off the streets of Northern Ireland.

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said: “The criminals involved in the supply of drugs in Northern Ireland make money from the misery they inflict on the most vulnerable members of our society and they must be stopped.

“We are pleased that our proactive efforts have once again made a huge dent in potential profits from this trade.

“Our Organised Crime Unit, alongside our partner agencies, remains determined to halt the flow of such drugs into Northern Ireland and to dismantle the organised criminal groups responsible.

“LLast week saw the conviction of a HGV driver in relation to a previous similar large scale attempt to smuggle drugs through Belfast Port.

“It may seem like a quick and easy way to make money, but anyone who is asked to get involved in this type of activity should stop and think about the devastating impact it could have on themselves, their families and the wider communities.”

The PSNI has appealed to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply to call them on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the police’s non-emergency reporting form: www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can provide information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

For information on local support services that can help with issues like drug addiction, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info