Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The haul was recovered by officers from Carrick Neighbourhood Policing Team after stopping and searching a vehicle in the town.

In a statement on Wednesday, Police Mid and East Antrim said: “A quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, with a street value of approximately £2,500, was found and subsequently seized. One male was arrested and is assisting with enquiries.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are urging anyone with information on the misuse of drugs to call them on 101. Image issued by the PSNI

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an update on Thursday (March 14), the PSNI said the 28-year-old man has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.