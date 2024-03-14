Man arrested as part of investigation into £2,500 drugs seizure in Carrickfergus is released
and live on Freeview channel 276
The haul was recovered by officers from Carrick Neighbourhood Policing Team after stopping and searching a vehicle in the town.
In a statement on Wednesday, Police Mid and East Antrim said: “A quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, with a street value of approximately £2,500, was found and subsequently seized. One male was arrested and is assisting with enquiries.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
In an update on Thursday (March 14), the PSNI said the 28-year-old man has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.
Police added: “If you have any information on the misuse of drugs in your area call us on 101. If you would rather not contact us but still feel you need to let someone know completely anonymously you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”