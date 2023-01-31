A 32-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating a report of criminal damage in the Silverbridge area of Newry on Monday evening.

The man remains in custody at this time and police are appealing for potential witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Detective Inspector Alanna Moore said: “Shortly after 7.00pm, police received a report that four masked men smashed the windows of a car with a metal bar, then rammed the front of the vehicle with a dark coloured Toyota Avensis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The incident occurred outside a gym on the Carrive Road, just off the Silverbridge Road. This was a terrifying experience for the driver of the car, who has been left badly shaken.

Editorial image

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anything suspicious or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help with our investigation, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1616 of 30/01/23."