Man arrested following Cloonavin incident charged with assault, intimidation and stalking
A 26-year-old man who was arrested in the Portstewart Road area of Coleraine on Tuesday, November 5, has been charged to court.
He has been charged with a number of offences including three counts of common assault, witness intimidation and stalking.
He is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on, Thursday, November 7.
The incident is understood to have happened near the Cloonavin and a meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council which was taking place at the time was adjourned.