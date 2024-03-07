Man arrested following large seizure of cannabis plants in Coalisland area released on police bail
A 34-year-old man arrested by police following a search of a residential premises in the Coalisland area yesterday, Wednesday 6th March, during which a large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was seized, has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing, and police would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs, to contact them on 101.”
If you have information you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.