Loading...

Man arrested following Loughguile security alert

Detectives investigating a security alert in the Tullyview area of Loughguile on January 16 have arrested a man.

By Una Culkin
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 4:43 pm
Police are appealing for information following a fire in Coalisland.

The 58-year-old was arrested this morning (May 11) in connection with the incident, and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Our enquiries continue, and I would reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

“The viable device was located in the Tullyview area on Sunday 16 January, and was subsequently made safe by Ammunition Technical Officers.

“This was a reckless and cowardly act, with potentially devastating consequences. It has no place whatsoever in today’s society and is certainly not supported by the local community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 459 of 16/01/22.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Read More

Read More
Portstewart hit-and-run appeal for information